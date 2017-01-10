Assault a cop? Connecticut lawmakers want stiffer penalties

Some Connecticut lawmakers are working to stiffen the penalties for assaulting and threatening police officers and judges, in the wake of incidents in Connecticut and around the country. Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, a Republican from Monroe, is proposing a bill that would make it a hate crime to assault or "verbally attack" police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians because of their occupations.

