AAA Ends DMV Services, Child Porn Arrests Top Week's News In Wilton

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. -- Two Connecticut men were arrested on child pornography charges, some of the state's AAA offices no longer offer DMV services, and a lawsuit filed by parents of a newborn who died at Greenwich Hospital are some of the Daily Voice's top stories of the week in Fairfield County.

