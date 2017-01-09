3-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of I-95
Interstate 95 North was shut down in Milford for an hour on Monday morning, following a crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars. Around 4:30 a.m., troopers, firefighters and EMTs responded to I-95, northbound between exits 40 and 39 in Milford.
