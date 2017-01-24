25 must-see buildings in Connecticut
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kn80O5 Ingalls Hockey Rink, Yale University : Designed by Eero Saarinen and opened in 1958, the adventuresome 3,500-seat Yale University hockey arena, with its spine-supported concave roof curves meeting angled convex exterior walls, is often fondly called "The Yale Whale." The building is named for David S. Ingalls, Yale class of 1920, and David S. Ingalls, Jr., Yale class of 1956, both of whom were hockey captains.
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
