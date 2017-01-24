25 must-see buildings in Connecticut

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kn80O5 Ingalls Hockey Rink, Yale University : Designed by Eero Saarinen and opened in 1958, the adventuresome 3,500-seat Yale University hockey arena, with its spine-supported concave roof curves meeting angled convex exterior walls, is often fondly called "The Yale Whale." The building is named for David S. Ingalls, Yale class of 1920, and David S. Ingalls, Jr., Yale class of 1956, both of whom were hockey captains.

