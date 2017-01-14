14 Connecticut hospitals penalized for infection rates, injuries
Yale New Haven and Bridgeport hospitals are among more than a dozen statewide that will lose a portion of their Medicare payments in 2017 as a penalty for having too many patients who acquired preventable infections and injuries while hospitalized. The hospitals are among 769 nationwide that will lose 1 percent of their Medicare reimbursements this year as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program .
