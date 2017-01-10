10,000 Attend Women's March In Hartford
Saturday's event was permitted for 2,000 but the crowd continued to grow and stretched out into the park beyond the shadow of the state Capitol An estimated crowd of about 10,000 rallied Saturday in Hartford at the state Capitol to fight for women's rights and express their emotions about what President Donald Trump's administration might mean for women and their families. State Sen. Beth Bye, a West Hartford Democrat, started by thanking Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for showing mothers and daughters that they could run for president and that a "highly unqualified man, defeated the most qualified candidate ever to run for president."
