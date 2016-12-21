Young families moving to Fairfield County stem drop in school...
Like those in many towns in the region, Redding school officials have struggled in recent years to deal with gradually declining enrollment. But this year's kindergarten enrollment was 40 students larger than expected, prompting the creation of another kindergarten class - and a reassessment of population trends over the next several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Thu
|Tard smasher
|1
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|7
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P...
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC