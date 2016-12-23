University Of Hartford Part-Time Faculty Vote To Unionize
Part-time faculty at the University of Hartford voted Friday to unionize with an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. The vote was 278 to 230, with many of the university's approximately 850 adjunct faculty not voting.
