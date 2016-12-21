Two killed, two wounded after gunfire...

Two killed, two wounded after gunfire at Meek Mill show in Conn.

At least two men were killed, and another two wounded, after gunfire erupted outside a Connecticut concert hall where rapper Meek Mill had just finished performing Friday night, authorities said. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, had just walked off stage at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford when shots rang out by the venue's entrance around 11:15 p.m., Lt.

