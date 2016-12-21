Two Dead, Two Injured in...
Four men were shot -- two of them fatally -- outside a Connecticut concert venue where rapper Meek Mill had performed Friday night, police said. Police in the town of Wallingford -- about 14 miles north of New Haven -- said the concert appeared to be winding down when shots were fired outside the Oakdale Theater.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Dec 22
|Tard smasher
|1
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
