Troop I-Bethany Announces DUI Spot Check

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: State of Connecticut

Beginning Thursday, December 22nd, through Monday, December 26th, 2016, during the evening hours, State Troopers from the Connecticut State Police, Troop I - Bethany Barracks will conduct roving DUI patrols on Interstate 91 and Route 15 in the North Haven area, Interstate 691 in Meriden and on Route 8 in the Shelton area. fort by State Police personnel to identify motorists who are operating vehicles under the influence of liquor and/or drugs.

