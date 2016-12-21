Solar panels top Trumbull Housing Aut...

Solar panels top Trumbull Housing Authority building

59 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Bringing solar power into the fold has been a dream two years in the making for the executive director of the Trumbull Housing Authority . A 91-kilowatt solar panel system was placed Thursday atop Stern Village's Congregate dining hall, using an award from CT Green Bank and the Power Purchase Agreement platform.

