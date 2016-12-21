Solar panels top Trumbull Housing Authority building
Bringing solar power into the fold has been a dream two years in the making for the executive director of the Trumbull Housing Authority . A 91-kilowatt solar panel system was placed Thursday atop Stern Village's Congregate dining hall, using an award from CT Green Bank and the Power Purchase Agreement platform.
Read more at Connecticut Post.
