Report: Connecticut metros among America's roughest roadways
As if the winter season won't have Connecticut drivers watching the roads, a new report warns that locals are already facing a tough time navigating roadways. A November report on America's road conditions by TRIP , a national transportation research group based in Washington D.C., found that nearly one-third of the nation's urban roads are either in substandard or poor condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Thu
|Tard smasher
|1
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|7
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P...
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC