Powerful nor'easter bringing up to a foot of snow to New England

18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A winter storm warning has been posted for much of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl says accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland but that a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast.

