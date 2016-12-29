Powerful nor'easter bringing up to a foot of snow to New England
A winter storm warning has been posted for much of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl says accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland but that a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Dec 22
|Tard smasher
|1
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
