Piping plovers from this area feared lost in hurricane
The Connecticut Audubon is reporting that something bad happened to the region's piping plovers when they reached their wintering grounds in the Bahamas this year: Hurricane Matthew. "Almost 1,400 piping plovers migrate there," states the Audubon posting.
