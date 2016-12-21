Passenger dies when thrown from car in Connecticut crash
State police say a passenger riding in the back seat of a car was thrown from the vehicle and killed when it slammed into a guardrail and bridge abutment on a Connecticut highway. The crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 691 in Meriden.at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
