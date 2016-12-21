OP-ED | 'Derbygate' A Fine Example Of 'Quasi-Public' Arrogance
If you're a public official involved in questionable behavior, the last thing you want to hear is someone in the media attaching a Nixonian suffix to your dubious doings. But that's exactly what's happened in Norwich, where ratepayers are outraged at an annual Kentucky Derby junket for board members that has over the last four years cost the local utility more than $1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Thu
|Tard smasher
|1
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|7
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P...
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC