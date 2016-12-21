News 12 gets inside look at Asylum Di...

News 12 gets inside look at Asylum Distillery

Southwestern Connecticut's first distillery since the start of prohibition in 1919 is picking up steam as the number of locations selling its booze has climbed to at least 50. Asylum Distillery officials say the product is truly local from start to finish. The owner gave News 12 Connecticut cameras a firsthand look at the distilling process.

