New DMV Pilot Program Has Reduced Wait Times By 55 Percent

Long the bane of Connecticut drivers, Department of Motor Vehicle wait times have been reduced by over 50 percent in little more than a year, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Thursday. Malloy was joined by DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra and deputy commissioner Judeen Wrinn at the main office in Wethersfield to tout improvements the state has made since July to improve the agency's efficiency.

