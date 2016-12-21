Murphy hopes Trump will use law to combat Russian fake news
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Hartford - Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said Tuesday he hopes Republican President-elect Donald Trump will use at least some of the $160 million included in legislation he co-sponsored to combat propaganda and fake news spread overseas by Russia. The senator from Connecticut acknowledged the State Department under Trump could choose to spend the money elsewhere, such as combatting propaganda waged by the Islamic State group or China.
