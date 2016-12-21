Minimum wage hike, expanded contracto...

Minimum wage hike, expanded contractor rules, among new laws

The Progress

A higher minimum wage, new registration requirements for certain contractors and new rules for using a modernized symbol for people with disabilities are among a host of new laws set to take effect Jan. 1. These new acts will take effect just days before the Connecticut General Assembly meets Jan. 4 to convene its new session and pass additional new legislation. It will mark the final step in a series of three increases that Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed into law in 2014.

