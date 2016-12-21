Marijuana Debate Starts in Connecticut
The issue of marijuana legalization isn't a new one in Connecticut, but perhaps for the first time, the issue of recreational use may become a serious one in the General Assembly. The reason for the shift is that the top member of the Connecticut Senate filed legislation that would directly address the recreational use, the regulation, and the taxation of marijuana.
