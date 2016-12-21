Lawmakers Get Ready For Busy 2017 Session

Returning Connecticut lawmakers and those recently elected have been busy drafting legislation they plan on introducing when the session starts on Jan. 4. Dr. William A. Petit, a newly elected Republican who will represent Plainville, was the first to pre-file legislation on Dec. 8. One bill Petit introduced would prevent overtime payments from being used to calculate the retirement income of state employees and the other would phase out the hospital tax. Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven, has said he believes there's broad-based support to end the practice of including overtime in pension calculations.

