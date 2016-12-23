Judge rules Conn. teen to be tried as adult in attack on Yale professor
A judge has ruled that a Connecticut teen will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in the beating of an elderly Yale University professor last year. The New Haven Register reports the Superior Court judge on Thursday denied pleas from supporters of Aymir Holland to keep the 17-year-old on youthful offender status.
