First Bankruptcy, Then We Can Fix Hartford
Stephen Eide's Dec. 17 "Cross Country: Connecticut's Spendthrift Capital Eyes the Wealthy Suburbs" on Hartford's financial woes ends with the question, "Is there any alternative, in the end, to bankruptcy?" The answer is no. Let Hartford go bankrupt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Thu
|Tard smasher
|1
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|7
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P...
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC