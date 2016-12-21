Erin Harpe's Blues-Roots Trio At Stomping Ground

Erin Harpe and her trio The Delta Swingers are a Boston-based blues-roots band that makes a kind of musical connection from Puritan country to the land of B.B. King and Elvis, with plenty of Americana and old-time blended in to that mix. They're playing in Connecticut, but they're on their way to Memphis, which seems like a pretty appropriate destination.

