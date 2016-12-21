Early voting initiative makes comebac...

Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.

There are 1 comment on the News Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.. In it, News Times reports that:

Hundreds of people wait in line to register and to vote on Election Day at the Morton Government Center, in Bridgeport, Conn. Nov. 8, 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Sign an affidavit...no.....have an ID.....
you need one for other issues in life...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Libitards freaking out its great Thu Tard smasher 1
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 21 Solarman 7
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 2
News State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... Dec 13 Whaaaat 3
News Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ... Dec 6 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Connecticut home to fewer homeless Dec 1 America Gentleman... 3
News HARTFORD: High Court Upholds Murder Conviction (Feb '09) Nov 24 Great252 4
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC