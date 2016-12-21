Drizly Offers On-Demand Alcohol Delivery Service In New Canaan
Adults of legal drinking age in Fairfield County can shop for alcohol directly from their smartphones and desktops this holiday season. Drizly is partnering with retailers who deliver orders within one hour to homes and offices In Fairfield County, along with several other Connecticut counties.
