CT DRS: CT Tax Department Employee's Charity Donations Add Up
Heddy Krzynowek and Sharon Stewart receive the Pal Flagg 2014 Chairman's Award from DRS Deputy Commissioner Joe Mooney The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services joined other state agencies and their employees in making sizeable contributions to The 2016 Connecticut State Employees' Campaign for Charitable Giving . Said DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan, "Year after year, DRS employees consistently make substantial personal charitable contributions to help those in need.
