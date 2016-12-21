CT: DOT Asks for Patience on Walk Bri...

CT: DOT Asks for Patience on Walk Bridge Replacement

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Mass Transit

The Connecticut Department of Transportation acknowledged Tuesday that its impact report for the Walk Bridge replacement project lacks detail about how to ease the construction pains. But detailed mitigation plans for boaters, motorists, businesses, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk and other stakeholders will be put forward as the project moves from the preliminary design to the permitting stage, DOT officials told the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission during a special meeting at City Hall.

