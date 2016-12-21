Connecticut Senate Control to be Shared
Connecticut Senate Democrats and Republicans announced the parties will split control of the chamber when lawmakers return for the legislative session on January fourth. Republicans won three senates in the November 8 election, drawing even with Democrats at 18-18 for the first time since the 1890's.
