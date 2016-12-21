Connecticut Offers Free Drug Deactivation Kits
Governor Dannel P. Malloy, Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman, and Attorney General George Jepsen announced 80,000 drug deactivation kits capable of safely disposing unused prescription medications have been donated to the State of Connecticut and are now available free-of-charge to residents at over 600 pharmacies throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Thu
|Tard smasher
|1
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|7
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P...
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC