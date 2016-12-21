Connecticut ACLU, commissioner seek to put prison reforms into law
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Civil libertarians are working with the state's Department of Correction commissioner to put into state law changes he has made to greatly reduce the number of inmates in administrative segregation, commonly known as solitary confinement. Connecticut's ACLU chapter and Commissioner Scott Semple want to ensure such policies remain in place for future administrations, a move that concerns some correctional officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|3 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Dec 22
|Tard smasher
|1
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec 1
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC