Conn. State Troopers help deliver baby on Christmas Eve It wasn't Santa who helped with a special delivery in Connecticut on Christmas Eve, but the state police. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2irdYJ4 Connecticut State police troopers helped deliver a baby on Saturday morning when an expecting mother was unable to make it to the hospital, according to a tweet from the police department.

