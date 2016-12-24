Conn. State Troopers help deliver bab...

Conn. State Troopers help deliver baby on Christmas Eve

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: USA Today

Conn. State Troopers help deliver baby on Christmas Eve It wasn't Santa who helped with a special delivery in Connecticut on Christmas Eve, but the state police. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2irdYJ4 Connecticut State police troopers helped deliver a baby on Saturday morning when an expecting mother was unable to make it to the hospital, according to a tweet from the police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Libitards freaking out its great Dec 22 Tard smasher 1
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 21 Solarman 7
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 2
News State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... Dec 13 Whaaaat 3
News Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ... Dec 6 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Connecticut home to fewer homeless Dec 1 America Gentleman... 3
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC