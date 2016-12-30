Conn. high court reinstates Michael Skakel murder conviction
A divided Connecticut Supreme Court has reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's conviction in the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, rejecting a lower court ruling that his trial lawyer didn't adequately represent him. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich, where they were teenage neighbors.
