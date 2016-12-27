Community News For The East Hartford Edition

Connecticut Fly Fisherman's Association Beginner Fly Tying Classes will be held Thursdays Jan. 5 through Feb. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Cabela's, 475 East Hartford Blvd. Fees include all materials and one on one instruction. a free one year CFFA membership will be included for all non-members with paid class.

