Community News For The Colchester Edition

State Rep. Melissa Ziobron will host a community forum to discuss the potential effects of the legalization of marijuana in Connecticut on Friday, Jan. 13, from 7-9 p.m., in the Nathan Hale-Ray High School auditorium, 15 School Road. Both sides of this debate will be professionally represented at this community forum, which will be moderated by Rep. Ziobron.
