Bethel Man Faces Federal Drug Charges After Two Overdose Deaths
A Bethel man is facing federal drug distribution charges in connection with the overdose deaths of two women in Bethel, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut announced Thursday. Paul Mignani, 51, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of heroin and cocaine.
