AG proposes racial profiling legislation

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has proposed legislation for 2017 that requires law enforcement officers to collect information on race during all traffic and pedestrian stops, expand bias training for officers and reduce sentences for certain drug crimes. "It is only in the aggregation of data that we are able to observe patterns of profiling behavior," Rosenblum said Wednesday, Dec. 14, during a joint hearing of the House and Senate judiciary committees.

