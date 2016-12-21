Administration Hands Down $50M In Mid-Year Budget Cuts To Municipalities
For the first time in more than six years municipalities will have to figure out how to deal with a mid-year cut to education funding. Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes let municipalities and legislative leaders know it was exercising its ability to cut $20 million in municipal aid and $30 million in funding for local construction projects.
