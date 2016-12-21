36th "Connecticut Flower & Garden Sho...

36th "Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" Coming February 23-26, 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Get ready for Spring at the 36th annual "Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" on Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Connecticut Convention Center on 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford . One of the largest and most prestigious flower shows in all of New England , the show's hours are: Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include: - Over an acre of gardens in full bloom , created by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations, and include naturalistic, low maintenance, native, organic, herb and pollinator gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Libitards freaking out its great Thu Tard smasher 1
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 21 Solarman 7
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 2
News State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... Dec 13 Whaaaat 3
News Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ... Dec 6 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Connecticut home to fewer homeless Dec 1 America Gentleman... 3
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC