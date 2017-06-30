With Panasonic's help, Denver is building a smart city within a city
Your city is dumb. The potholed streets, coin-operated parking meters, and drafty brick buildings many of us interact with every day haven't changed much in a century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|River Tam
|51,930
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|PnMs
|18,473
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|84
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC