Vandals hit Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora
One of the memorial's glass panels that list the names of Coloradans killed or missing in action was shattered sometime over the weekend. In a Facebook post Monday morning , Rick Crandall, president of the memorial's board of directors, said he discovered the damage when he arrived to do some sprucing up ahead of the 4th of July.
