Toby Keith's Sold Out Greeley Stampede 2017 Show Rocks the Arena
It made us so excited for the fourth of July- the red, white and blue colored light-up flags illuminated the excited faces of all the fans that drove from all over Colorado to see their country idol. Toby played his new hit, 'Wacky Tobaccy', and got the whole crowd moving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|cpeter1313
|51,947
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sat
|PnMs
|18,473
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|84
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC