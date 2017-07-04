Polis could make history with Colorad...

Polis could make history with Colorado gubernatorial bid

If Jared Polis succeeds in winning election as governor or Colorado, he would become the first openly gay person to win a gubernatorial race in the United States - but breaking through the pink ceiling isn't a distinction that's a priority for his campaign. During an interview with the Washington Blade last week, the five-term member of the U.S. House identified renewable energy and education as marquee issues for his candidacy, downplaying the significance of achieving a potential first.

Chicago, IL

