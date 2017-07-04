Polis could make history with Colorado gubernatorial bid

If Jared Polis succeeds in winning election as governor or Colorado, he would become the first openly gay person to win a gubernatorial race in the United States - but breaking through the pink ceiling isn't a distinction that's a priority for his campaign. During an interview with the Washington Blade last week, the five-term member of the U.S. House identified renewable energy and education as marquee issues for his candidacy, downplaying the significance of achieving a potential first.

