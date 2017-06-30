Northeastern Colorado Association of Local Governments appeals decision by Colorado Energy Office
Northeastern Colorado Association of Local Governments fell victim to a partisan stalemate last month in the Colorado Joint Budget Committee. The impasse between Democrats and Republicans resulted in the state not fully funding the Colorado Energy Office for 2017-18.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|42 min
|cpeter1313
|51,297
|Fluidity program addresses mental illness among...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|PsnMs
|18,475
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|57
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC