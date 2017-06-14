Koshare Indian Museum, appropriation and engineering
La Junta , Colorado is home to the Koshare Kiva , a unique structure that was imagined in 1939 and built over a decade later, where Boy Scout Troop 232 of La Junta and an affiliated co-ed venturing crew can work to be part of the Koshare Indian Dancers , who learn and perform their version of Hopi, Lakota, Kiowa, Ojibwe, Blackfoot, Din and Comanche religious ceremonies. Beyond this appropriation or theft from native people , the kiva itself is impressive as it is the largest self-supported log roof in the world .
