Is Colorado Trying to Criminalize Medical Marijuana Caregivers?

Rick Wainwright, whose acquittal in a 2009 criminal case helped cement the concept that Colorado's six-plant threshold for medical marijuana patients can be expanded, is suing Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and state attorney general Cynthia Coffman over a new law that tries to limit large home grows under the theory that they may be part of the illegal gray and black markets for cannabis. "Every step of the way, the State of Colorado has shown that they have zero problems with throwing the medical marijuana community under the bus for the almighty dollar," Wainwright says in describing the reasons he filed the lawsuit, which is accessible below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.