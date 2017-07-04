In Colorado's drumbeat of medical mer...

In Colorado's drumbeat of medical mergers, rural hospitals often trade independence for better care

Read more: Denver Post

Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs has stood for 71 years as an independent bastion of health care in its bucolic mountain community. The 39-bed hospital announced last month that it is merging with Colorado hospital heavyweight UCHealth, which already encompasses seven other hospitals and more than 1,600 patient beds in the state.

Chicago, IL

