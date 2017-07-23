'Gold Rush' filming sparks reports of gunshots, tension in Colorado
"Gold Rush" star Todd Hoffman, center, of Sandy, Oregon, pictured with his son, Hunter, left, and father, Jack, right, tried and failed to mine gold in Baker County in Season 7, so Hoffman moved his operation to Colorado. "Gold Rush" star Todd Hoffman, center, of Sandy, Oregon, pictured with his son, Hunter, left, and father, Jack, right, tried and failed to mine gold in Baker County in Season 7, so Hoffman moved his operation to Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|59 min
|Respect71
|51,316
|Fluidity program addresses mental illness among...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jul 4
|PsnMs
|18,475
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|57
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC